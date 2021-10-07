Citigroup Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKF. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $64.73 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $124.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

