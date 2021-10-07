Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Forward Air worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forward Air by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

