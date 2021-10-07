Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

