Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.09. 211,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,673,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

