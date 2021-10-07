Citigroup Inc. Purchases 37,046 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Adecoagro worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 44,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at $468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

NYSE AGRO opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.