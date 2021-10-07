Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

