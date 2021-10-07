Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,172 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ADNT opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.13. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

