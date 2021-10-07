Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.98

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $18.89. Citizens shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 2,107 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at $3,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 112.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

