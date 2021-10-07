Civilization Price Tops $0.0540 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and $159,924.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00233086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00104481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

