Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

10/6/2021 – Clarus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Clarus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Clarus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Clarus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRXT opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

