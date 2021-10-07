Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 117,921 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Manufacturing and Engineering. The Clean energy HRS segment designs, builds, and delivers power from industrial heating systems and biomass sources to produce energy, using the company’s Clean Cycle heat generators.

