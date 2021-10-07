CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Update

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 15.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $478.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 5.00. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

