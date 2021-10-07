Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $40.91 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,456,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

