Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 4.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,573,897,000 after buying an additional 103,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 208,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,479,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

AXP stock traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $176.13. 92,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,186. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

