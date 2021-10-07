Clifford Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. CDK Global comprises approximately 3.8% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of CDK Global worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 894.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. 7,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,926. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

