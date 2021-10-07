Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.