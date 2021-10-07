Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 3.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,068,000 after acquiring an additional 224,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

