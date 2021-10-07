Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Big Lots comprises approximately 3.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Big Lots worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Big Lots by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,307. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.90.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.