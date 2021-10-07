Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Qurate Retail comprises about 2.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Qurate Retail worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 47,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

