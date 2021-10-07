Clifford Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. NCR comprises approximately 5.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of NCR worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NCR by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NCR by 496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NCR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

