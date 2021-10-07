Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIM. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLIM remained flat at $$9.77 on Thursday. 9,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,811. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

