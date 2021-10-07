Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $705.54

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 705.54 ($9.22) and traded as low as GBX 617 ($8.06). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 229,470 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 634.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 705.54. The company has a market capitalization of £838.08 million and a PE ratio of 28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

