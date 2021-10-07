ClinTex CTi Price Reaches $0.0582 on Major Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $1.01 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00227028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00104531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

