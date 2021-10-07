Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,542,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 367,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter worth about $12,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter worth about $7,357,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter worth about $521,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Company Profile (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

