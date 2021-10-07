Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.87 Million

Brokerages expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce sales of $165.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the lowest is $165.30 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $114.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $632.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $845.97 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $870.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

NET opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.53 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $966,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,460 shares of company stock worth $93,672,764 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

