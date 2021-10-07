Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report $165.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.30 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $114.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $632.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $845.97 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $870.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

NET opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of -296.53 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $2,288,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 796,460 shares of company stock valued at $93,672,764. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,044.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 146,692 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

