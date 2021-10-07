CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $242.54

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.54 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 216.50 ($2.83). CLS shares last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 103,863 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get CLS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 242.54. The stock has a market cap of £902.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.