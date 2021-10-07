CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

