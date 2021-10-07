CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 58,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,335,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

