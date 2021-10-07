Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,483. The firm has a market cap of $250.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -3.17. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

