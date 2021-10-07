Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.76% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,483. The firm has a market cap of $250.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -3.17. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
