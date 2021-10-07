Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Shares Down 27.6%

Shares of Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) traded down 27.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coats Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

