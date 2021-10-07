Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.66

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 55991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Codexis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Codexis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 16.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 167,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.