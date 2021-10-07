Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.39

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$117.39 and traded as low as C$111.62. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$112.50, with a volume of 41,727 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$630.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.1899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

