Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones Sells 450 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.59. 3,208,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

