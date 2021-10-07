CoinEx Token (CET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $41.84 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00050049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00233433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00103974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

