CoinFi Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $595,510.58 and $3,202.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00050381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00233041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00104249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012082 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

