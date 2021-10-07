Coldstack (CLS) Price Reaches $2.99 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $2.99 or 0.00005535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $393,569.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00097601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00133033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,704.75 or 0.99475245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.16 or 0.06579525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

