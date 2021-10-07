Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,487,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,561,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

