Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.84% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $6,067,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.