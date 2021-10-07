Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.1% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $13.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $407.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,139. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $384.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

