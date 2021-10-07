Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,907 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises approximately 5.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Shaw Communications worth $43,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 33.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,443. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

