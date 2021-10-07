Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.6% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $8.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. The company has a market cap of $352.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.62 and a 200-day moving average of $366.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

