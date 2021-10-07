Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $53.97 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 6.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $53,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.09. The stock had a trading volume of 783,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.