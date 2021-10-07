Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. AT&T accounts for about 0.4% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.