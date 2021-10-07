Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,152 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Anaplan makes up about 1.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Anaplan worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 366.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 10.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 197.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 541.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth $10,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.64. 21,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,920. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

