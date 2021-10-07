Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,727 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

Shares of URI stock traded up $8.21 on Thursday, reaching $354.88. 9,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,494. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.25 and a 1 year high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

