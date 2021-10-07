Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Takes $16.32 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,000. JD.com makes up 2.0% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JD.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in JD.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of JD stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.49. 570,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,410,381. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

