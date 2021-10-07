Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Comerica stock opened at $83.87 on Thursday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Comerica by 1,863.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Comerica by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Comerica by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

