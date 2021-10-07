Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.