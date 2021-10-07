Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,608 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $40.35 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.